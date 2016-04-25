DUBAI, April 25 Abu Dhabi's state-owned
International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) said it
would make a $50.3 million interest payment to holders of notes
issued by 1MDB Energy (Langat) and guaranteed by 1MDB, if 1MDB
defaulted.
A default by 1MDB will occur if the troubled Malaysian
sovereign fund fails to make a payment on or before Monday,
April 25, IPIC said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange on
Monday.
IPIC also said a 1MDB default would not mean a cross-default
by IPIC on its own debts.
