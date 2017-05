Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attends a meeting of political and civil leaders looking to change the government in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File photo

KUALA LUMPUR Former Premier Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that Malaysians should push for a referendum on Prime Minister Najib Razak's leadership after U.S. prosecutors filed lawsuits linked to state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Mahathir also said Malaysians should have a "peaceful rally" to demand the removal of Najib.

"I suggest the people push for a referendum on the prime minister's leadership," Mahathir told reporters.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Nick Macfie; writing by Praveen Menon)