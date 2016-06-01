* Najib says FDI in Malaysia has been going up by 22 pct
annually
* Malaysia stock market worst performer in Southeast Asia
* Amnesty's Salil Shetty says rights issues a concern
By Praveen Menon and Joseph Sipalan
KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Prime Minister Najib Razak
said on Wednesday that investor confidence in Malaysia is high
and blamed the rising "noise levels" for a negative perception
of the country, where a state-owned fund is at the centre of
graft probes across the world.
Malaysia's economy and markets have been rattled by a
slowdown in China, slumping oil prices and a burgeoning
financial scandal around 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB),
whose advisory board Najib had chaired.
Companies and banks linked to 1MDB are being investigated
for money-laundering in at least six countries, a big
embarrassment for Najib who welcomed hundreds of business and
political leaders to Kuala Lumpur for the World Economic Forum
on ASEAN 2016.
"The fact that foreign direct investment (FDI) has been
going up in Malaysia by 22 percent per annum means that there is
general confidence in Malaysia," Najib told an audience at WEF
in Kuala Lumpur.
"The problem is of perception and the problem is of noise
levels outside. The noise level is rather high, I admit it, but
it belies the strong fundamentals and commitment of the
Malaysian government," he said.
He did not directly refer to 1MDB or the financial scandal,
which has deepened in recent weeks. Last week, Singapore shut
down BSI bank's unit in the city-state and Swiss authorities
began criminal proceedings against the Swiss bank in connection
with money-laundering and corruption investigations into 1MDB in
the two countries.
Najib said some of the factors affecting the economy are
beyond Malaysia's control, adding that a 1 percent drop in
growth in China leads to a 0.4 pct slowdown in the Malaysian
economy and a $1 drop in price of oil leads to 450 million
ringgit ($108.6 million) in losses to Malaysia's revenue.
"I believe we should concentrate on strengthening the
fundamentals first. We should not be over reactive to short term
conditions because we believe there will be some correction in
the market," he said.
Malaysian stocks have performed poorly this year in
comparison to its neighbours in Southeast Asia. The FTSE KLCI
index has lost 4.0 percent this year, versus a 10
percent gain in neighbouring Thailand, a 5 percent gain
in Indonesia, and a 4.3 percent gain in the MSCI South
East Asia index.
RIGHTS ISSUE
While Najib has been buffeted by allegations of graft and
mismanagement at 1MDB, he has cracked down on dissenters within
his party and outside, using a colonial-era Sedition Act and
other security laws.
Salil Shetty, Amnesty International's Secretary General who
is also a co-chair at WEF, told Reuters in an interview freedom
rights in Malaysia have declined significantly over the last 18
months.
"The Prime Minister came to power here talking about
pluralism and diversity and promised to get rid of the Sedition
act," he said.
"And now post-election, where they had a challenging
outcome, and the 1MDB scandal, there's been a real constriction
of freedom of expression and we are very concerned about that."
The 1MDB scandal and its impact will loom over the WEF
meetings, he added.
"Certainly in terms of the impact it (1MDB scandal) has had
in terms of them (government) crushing voices of dissent or any
critical voices asking question on where is the money, etc, is a
matter of concern," Shetty said.
Najib has denied reports that $681 million that was
transferred to his personal bank account came indirectly from
1MDB. His attorney general said the money was a donation from
the Saudi royal family and most of it was returned.
Last month, the government said it could impose a three-year
travel ban on its citizens who discredit or ridicule the
government.
($1 = 4.1430 ringgit)
