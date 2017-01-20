WELLINGTON Jan 20 A New Zealand court on Friday
approved a request by relatives of Malaysian businessman Low
Taek Jho to appoint new trustees to fight the seizure of assets
by the U.S. government in its investigation of the
scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
Low and several family members stand to lose $260 million in
assets held in New Zealand trusts that they benefited from after
the U.S. government seized the assets in a California court
proceeding.
Assets included a aircraft, property in New York and the
Viceroy L'Ermitage Hotel in Beverly Hills.
In its ruling, the New Zealand High Court agreed to a
request by Low's family members to replace their Swiss trustees
with New Zealand and Cayman Islands trust services companies.
"I am satisfied that the replacement of the current trustees
with trustees who are willing to ensure that proper legal steps
are taken in the California proceedings is not only expedient,
but necessary to safeguard the trust assets," Judge Christopher
Toogood said in his judgment.
Court records said the Swiss trustees did not take any steps
to stop the seizure, citing concerns that that would be
considered money laundering by the U.S. government.
The Swiss trustees did not oppose the replacement.
Low's family lawyer, Michael Kyriak, declined to comment.
Low Taek Jho, commonly referred to as Jho Low, is among the
people named in civil lawsuits filed in July by the U.S.
Department of Justice, which alleged that more than $3.5 billion
was misappropriated from the One Malaysia Development Berhad
fund (1MDB).
The lawsuits seek to seize $1 billion in assets allegedly
siphoned off from 1MDB and diverted into valuable paintings, a
private jet, and luxury real estate in the United States and
London.
Judge Toogood said the New Zealand court had no view on the
merits of the U.S. government's allegations.
New Zealand has long been identified as offering a trust
regime popular with the offshore wealth management business
because its foreign trusts are secretive and not subject to tax.
New Zealand in July said it will introduce a registry of
foreign trusts that tax and law enforcement agencies could use
to investigate suspected money laundering and tax evasion.
