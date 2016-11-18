KUALA LUMPUR Nov 19 Thousands of
anti-government protesters are expected to gather in Malaysia's
capital on Saturday to demand the resignation of scandal-tainted
Prime Minister Najib Razak, despite the arrest of activists and
opposition leaders just hours before the rally.
The demonstration is unlikely to shake Najib, who has denied
wrongdoing and weathered the crisis, consolidating power by
cracking down on dissenters and curbing media groups and
activists.
Maria Chin Abdullah, the chairperson of the election reform
group Bersih, which drew about 200,000 people to the streets in
a similar protest last year, was arrested on Friday.
At least five opposition leaders and student activists were
also picked up by the police.
But the group said the protest would go on.
In a speech uploaded on his website on Friday, Najib said
the protesters were "a tool of the opposition".
"Their movement is deceitful. It is clear that these street
protests are in fact the opposition disguised as an independent
NGO working to unseat a democratically elected government," said
Najib, who is in Peru to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The activist group has also called for rallies in the cities
of Kota Kinabalu and Kuching on the Malaysian side of Borneo.
Fear is mounting of clashes between Bersih and a pro-Najib
group called Red Shirts, who are also holding demonstrations and
have threatened to target Bersih supporters. Some Red Shirts
leaders have also been arrested.
Both gatherings are illegal, the police said, adding they
would not hesitate to use tear gas or water cannon if things got
out of hand.
Police have blocked roads leading to the venue.
"These bans are unlikely to stop activists from holding
street rallies but will discourage participation from the larger
population fearing police action," the Eurasia Group consultancy
said in a note.
Amnesty International said the arrested leaders must be
released immediately and the rally be allowed to go ahead
peacefully.
Last year, more than 200,000 attended a similar rally
organised by Bersih, after the Wall Street Journal reported that
nearly funds from 1MDB was diverted into the personal bank
account of the prime minister.
Najib ran into further trouble this year when lawsuits filed
by the U.S. Justice Department in July said more than $700
million of misappropriated funds from 1MDB flowed into the
accounts of "Malaysian Official 1", whom U.S. and Malaysian
officials have identified as Najib.
Najib has taken steps critics say aim to limit discussion of
the scandal, such as sacking a deputy prime minister, replacing
the attorney-general and suspending newspapers and blocking
websites.
He retains significant support within the ruling United
Malays National Organisation (UMNO), and from the long-ruling
Barisan Nasional coalition.
A six-week campaign by Bersih ahead of the rally has been
marred by several violent confrontations with the Red Shirts,
and anonymous death threats have been sent to Bersih chairwoman
Maria.
Mahathir Mohamad, a former prime minister and fierce critic
of Najib, on Wednesday called on Malaysians to join the Bersih
rally.
However, Mahathir will not be attending due to prior
commitments abroad, his aide told Reuters.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)