* Matter is closed as far as Saudis are concerned, minister
says
* Does not specify amount, source or timing of donation
* Malaysia's 1MDB under investigation in at least five
countries
(Adds comments)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 Saudi Foreign Minister
Adel Al-Jubeir said funds wired into Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak's personal bank account were a "genuine" donation
originating from Saudi Arabia, Malaysian state media reported on
Friday.
Najib, who faced graft allegations following reports that a
$681-million deposit in his account originated from troubled
state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), has maintained
the funds were a donation, and did not come from 1MDB.
"We are aware of the donation, and it is a genuine donation
with nothing expected in return," the Bernama news agency quoted
Al-Jubeir as saying at a summit of the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation in Istanbul.
"We are also fully aware that the attorney-general of
Malaysia has thoroughly investigated the matter and found no
wrongdoing. So, as far as we are concerned, the matter is
closed."
Al-Jubeir, who was speaking to Malaysian reporters after a
meeting with Najib, did not specify the amount, timing or source
of the donation.
Al-Jubeir's comments showed the allegations against Najib
were unfounded, the prime minister's spokesman, Tengku
Sarifuddin Tengku Ahmad, said in a statement.
"This confirms what the prime minister maintained all along,
and what multiple lawful authorities concluded after exhaustive
investigations: the funds were a donation from Saudi Arabia," he
said.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Najib, is under
investigation in at least five countries for alleged graft and
mismanagement.
Last week, a Malaysian parliamentary inquiry slammed the
board of 1MDB for being irresponsible and urged a probe into its
former chief, but stopped short of implicating the prime
minister.
In January, Malaysia's attorney-general cleared Najib of any
wrongdoing or corruption in relation to the funds, saying they
were a gift from the Saudi royal family.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore
and Clarence Fernandez)