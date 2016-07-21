(Updates throughout)
By Marius Zaharia and Aradhana Aravindan
SINGAPORE, July 21 Singapore widened a crackdown
on alleged money laundering in a probe tied to scandal-hit
Malaysian state fund 1MDB, seizing assets and announcing it will
take action against some of the biggest banks based in the
city-state
Singapore authorities said in a statement on Thursday that
they had seized S$240 million ($177 million) of assets in an
investigation of 1MDB-related fund flows for possible money
laundering.
They also said they found problems at three major banks, top
local lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd, the world's
largest private bank UBS AG, and UK-based bank Standard
Chartered.
"The preliminary findings are that there were instances of
control failings in all three banks and, in some cases,
weaknesses in the processes for accepting clients and monitoring
transactions. There was also undue delay in detecting and
reporting suspicious transactions," the Monetary Authority of
Singapore (MAS) aid in a statement.
An onsite inspection of another Swiss bank, Falcon PBS,
owned by one of the world's leading sovereign wealth funds -
Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC),
in April 2016 found "substantial breaches" of anti-money
laundering regulations, MAS said.
It was the first time 1MDB, or 1Malaysia Development Bhd,
has been mentioned by the Singapore authorities in official
statements about the money laundering investigation. In May,
they said they were closing down the operations of Swiss private
bank BSI AG in Singapore for serious breaches of anti-money
laundering rules, the first such action in 32 years. They didn't
identify 1MDB in that announcement, though Swiss authorities did
in a related move against BSI.
Thursday's joint statement by MAS, the Attorney-General's
Chambers and the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) came the
day after U.S. prosecutors filed civil lawsuits to seize more
than $1 billion in assets they said were tied to money stolen
from the Malaysian state development fund.
Of the asset seizure announced on Thursday, about half
belonged to Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, known as Jho Low,
and his immediate family, according to the statement.
Authorities did not detail the potential action they might
take against the banks. Under Singapore law, the banks could
face fines or other penalties, and individuals directly involved
could face prosecution.
"The criminal investigations by CAD are targeted at
individuals suspected of committing offences in Singapore
related to these flows, while MAS has been examining the
financial institutions through which the funds flowed for
possible regulatory breaches and control lapses," the statement
said. (bit.ly/29OG3qd)
"EGREGIOUS FINANCIAL CRIME"
1MDB, which was founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak in 2009 shortly after he came to office, is being
investigated for money-laundering in several countries.
Both 1MDB and Najib have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Ties between Singapore and Malaysia have improved in recent
years. Singapore was part of Malaysia after the end of British
colonial rule but they separated acrimoniously in 1965, clouding
diplomatic and economic dealings for decades.
The MAS said it has carried inspections at DBS, and the
local units of both Asia-focused Standard Chartered and
UBS.
"The MAS' inspections did not reveal pervasive control
weaknesses or staff misconduct within these banks, unlike in the
case of BSI Bank," the statement said.
DBS, Standard Chartered said they will fully cooperate with
the authorities.
"Egregious financial crime is highly sophisticated and
intentionally designed to evade systems and controls. DBS has
previously identified certain questionable activities and
voluntarily reported these to the relevant authorities," DBS
said.
Standard Chartered said it had also reported suspicious
transactions whenever it discovered them, adding that it had
strengthened its anti-money laundering controls and processes.
UBS said it "self-reported the suspicious transactions" and
is working closely with regulators.
"Combating sophisticated international financial crime is
complex and UBS is constantly enhancing its comprehensive AML
(anti money laundering) processes," it said in a statement.
"SUBSTANTIAL BREACHES"
Falcon's inadequacies included "failure to adequately assess
irregularities in activities pertaining to customers' accounts
and to file suspicious transaction reports," MAS said.
It said that Falcon's management of key client relationships
were done out of the bank's head office in Switzerland and that
the examination was still ongoing.
Falcon said it is in "full cooperation" with authorities and
will comment further when investigations are complete.
The statement from Singapore authorities also mentioned
Singapore-based Raffles Money Change, a money changer and
remittance agent, which was found to have inadequate risk
management and oversight.
The 1MDB-related investigations, which began in March 2015,
are ongoing and Singapore has requested information from other
countries as part of its probe.
"Appropriate actions will be brought against those who have
broken Singapore's laws," the statement said.
($1 = 1.3573 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Aradhana Aravindan; Additional
reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Martin Howell)