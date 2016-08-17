ZURICH Aug 17 Swiss private bank Falcon has
been blocked from taking on new business in Singapore by the
local central bank and financial regulator, Swiss newspaper
Finanz und Wirtschaft said on Wednesday, citing information it
had obtained.
Falcon is one of the banks under investigation by the
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a possible breach of
anti-money laundering rules in handling transactions linked to
scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1MDB.
Falcon, which is owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund
IPIC, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment, while MAS declined to comment on the report.
Falcon has previously said it is cooperating with
Singapore's investigators.
"As a matter of policy, MAS does not comment on its
supervisory dealings with specific financial institutions," a
Monetary Authority of Singapore spokeswoman said in a statement.
Swiss financial watchdog FINMA also declined to comment on
the case.
The Finanz und Wirtschaft report did not say if any other
banks were being blocked from doing new business in Singapore.
A spokesman said FINMA was working in close collaboration
with MAS and other supervisory authorities on 1MDB probes and
had opened enforcement proceedings against five banks, one of
which was against Swiss bank BSI.
Singapore in May ordered BSI's operations in the city-state
to be closed, while Switzerland began criminal proceedings
against the private bank in the biggest international crackdown
on financial entities dealing with 1MDB.
BSI in June appealed against a decision by FINMA that it
breached money laundering rules through its business
relationships and transactions linked to 1MDB.
In July Singapore's authorities said they had seized assets
worth S$240 million ($177 million) in an investigation into
1MDB-related fund flows and possible money laundering, in a
probe which has found "deficiencies" at several major banks in
the city state.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Angelika Gruber and;
Saeed Azhar; Editing by Keith Weir)