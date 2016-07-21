ZURICH, July 21 Switzerland's FINMA financial
watchdog suspects banks being probed about ties to scandal-hit
Malaysian state fund 1MDB had lax money-laundering controls, it
said on Thursday, but declined to give any details about four
open investigations.
"FINMA has indications here that the measures for combating
money laundering were insufficient," a spokesman said.
He was responding to news that the Monetary Authority of
Singapore had completed inspections of DBS, Standard
Chartered and UBS.
Preliminary findings there showed instances of "control
failings" in all three banks and "weaknesses in the processes
for accepting clients and monitoring transactions".
UBS had no immediate comment.
FINMA in May found Swiss private bank BSI in breach of money
laundering regulations in connection with 1MDB. BSI has filed an
appeal against that finding.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Michael Shields;
editing by Jason Neely)