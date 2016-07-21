ZURICH, July 21 UBS is working with
authorities investigating banks' ties to scandal-hit Malaysian
state fund 1MDB having reported some deals which it had concerns
about, the Swiss bank said on Thursday.
"In this case, UBS self-reported the suspicious transactions
and is working closely with regulators to address this matter,"
it said in a statement.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore earlier said it had
completed inspections of DBS, Standard Chartered
and UBS and that preliminary findings had shown
instances of "control failings" in all three banks and
"weaknesses in the processes for accepting clients and
monitoring transactions".
