WASHINGTON, July 20 U.S. Attorney General
Loretta Lynch announced a civil action on Wednesday seeking the
recovery of more than $1 billion worth of assets linked to a
conspiracy to launder funds taken from a Malaysian sovereign
wealth fund.
"The Department of Justice will not allow the American
financial system to be used as a conduit for corruption," Lynch
told a news conference in announcing the civil suit, described
as the largest single action every brought under the Justice
Department's Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative.
"Corrupt officials around the world should make no mistake
that we will be relentless in our efforts to deny them the
proceeds of their crimes," Lynch said.
