KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 Malaysia's Scomi
Engineering Bhd said on Wednesday it will provide
rolling stock technology, rolling stock and maintenance services
to the planned 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.85 billion) subway
project in Sao Paolo, Brazil.
The company said in a stock exchange filing it is currently
in negotiations with the consortium that won the project. It did
not disclose financial details.
The consortium is made up of Primav Construcoes e Comercio
S/A, Construtora Cowan S.A, Encalso Construcoes Ltda and e
Benito Roggio Transportes S/A, the filing showed.
"The project is expected to contribute to the group's
revenue during the financial year ending March 31, 2016," Scomi
Engineering said.
Shares of Scomi Engineering rose 5.13 percent to 41 sen per
share at 0808 GMT, outperforming the broader index's
0.03 percent drop.
($1 = 3.1870 Malaysian ringgit)
