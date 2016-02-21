(Repeat a story published on Sunday)
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 21 The Australian government
warned on Sunday that terrorists may be planning attacks in and
around the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.
Malaysia has been on high alert since a bomb and gun attack
in Indonesia's capital in January, which was claimed by the
Islamic State militant group. Malaysia had also arrested a
suspected militant who confessed to be planning an attack in the
country.
"Terrorists may be planning attacks in and around Kuala
Lumpur. Attacks could be indiscriminate and may target Western
interests or locations frequented by Westerners," read a travel
advisory post on the Australian government website.
It also recommended that Australians avoid travel to the
coastal region of eastern Sabah, where the beaches and islands
are popular with foreign tourists and diving enthusiasts.
Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said it noted the travel
advisories and would keep foreign missions informed on security
developments.
"We also acknowledge the fact that foreign missions are at
liberty to provide their own assessment of the security
situation in their host countries albeit the fact that it may
not be accurate or gives a true reflection of the situation," a
ministry spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Emily Chow and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Alison
Williams)