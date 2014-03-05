(Corrects to civil service pension fund KWAP from retirement
fund EPF in last paragraph of story published Feb. 28)
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 28 i-Vcap Management Sdn Bhd,
which is partly owned by Malaysia's sovereign fund Khazanah
Nasional, will list the country's second tradeable,
sharia-compliant fund on Kuala Lumpur's stock exchange on March
21.
"Islamic exchange traded funds (ETFs) are suitable for
investors seeking a low cost, passive approach to investing in
an equity portfolio which comprises sharia-compliant companies,"
i-Vcap chief executive officer Mahdzir Othman told reporters.
The fund's creation shows a growing appetite for new
investment tools in Malaysia, the world's second-largest market
for Islamic finance after Saudi Arabia, that meet sharia
principles.
It comes two months after the securities commission
introduced a new method to screen stocks for sharia-compliance,
which added 16 new firms to the list and excluding 158 others.
The MyETF MSCI Malaysia Islamic Dividend ETF can be traded
on the stock exchange and offers access to a basket of 16 to 30
sharia-compliant stocks at lower cost than through a mutual
fund.
Malaysia's stock exchange currently has five listed ETFs
including i-Vcap's MyETF-DJIM25, which was the first
sharia-based ETF in Asia. That fund counts Axiata Group Bhd
, Sime Darby Bhd and Felda Global Ventures
among its largest holdings.
"The challenge lies in educating investors and to provide
more ETF options," said Mahdzir.
i-Vcap is a subsidiary of Valuecap Sdn Bhd, which is owned
equally by Khazanah, Permodalan Nasional Bhd and civil service
pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP).
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Richard Borsuk)