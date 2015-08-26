(Adds CEO quote, other details from press conference)
* Palm prices made worst by volatile financial markets -Sime
CEO
* Sime Darby reports lower fourth-quarter net profit
By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 Palm oil prices will likely
trade between 1,900 ringgit and 2,000 ringgit per tonne between
now to September, said the chief executive of Malaysia's Sime
Darby Bhd, the world's top oil palm planter by land
size.
That would be higher than the current Malaysian benchmark
palm price of 1,888 ringgit ($444.76) per tonne. CEO
Mohd Bakke Salleh had in May forecast prices between 2,200
ringgit and 2,400 ringgit until year-end.
"There's an interplay of so many factors, made worse by
what's happening in the equity markets, currency markets," Bakke
said on Wednesday, referring to the recent selloff in financial
markets.
Bakke was speaking at a press conference after Sime Darby
reported a 17.12 percent year-on-year drop in its fourth-quarter
net profit, largely due to bearish commodity prices and volatile
market conditions.
Malaysian palm oil futures have been declining since June
and hit a 6-1/2 year low of 1,863 ringgit a tonne this week amid
soft commodity prices and concerns over the Chinese economy.
Prices are down more than 16 percent for the year, led by a near
11 percent drop this month.
On the possible impact of an El Nino weather pattern on palm
prices, Bakke said: "There are different views shared with us,
one says it will hit us but so far the probability of that
happening is around 50-60 percent. Another view saying even if
El Nino hits us, there will not be much impact on price."
The El Nino warms sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific,
leading to droughts across Asia and east Africa but heavy rains
in South America. It could hurt crops and disrupt supplies. Palm
prices soared 57 percent in 2009 partly due to El Nino.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has said that there was
now only a "small chance" the El Nino weather event will be over
by the end of this year.
Vegetable oil analyst Dorab Mistry earlier this month
forecast palm oil prices would reach 1,900 ringgit by September,
but rebound to between 2,100 and 2,300 ringgit by end-November
on declining production due to the El Nino.
($1 = 4.2450 ringgit)
(Additonal reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)