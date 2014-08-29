* Q4 net profit down to 1.19 bln rgt vs 1.31 bln rgt in Q3
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 Malaysia's
plantations-to-motoring conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd
posted a 9 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit as lower
palm output hit sales and sluggish commodity prices and volatile
currency markets also weighed on its businesses.
The weaker earnings at the world's top oil palm planter by
landbank size come as Malaysian palm oil prices have
sunk nearly 26 percent so far this year to languish at more than
five-year lows.
Sime said its plantation division was hurt by the drop in
palm oil prices, but that it expected prices of the tropical oil
to pick up in the long-run.
"The plantation division was not able to achieve crude palm
oil sales targets due to a drop in fresh fruit bunch production
by 7 percent compared to the previous financial year," Sime
Darby president and group chief executive Mohd Bakke Salleh said
in a statement.
The output fall was mainly due to poor crop weather in
Indonesia, which contrasted with a bumper crop there last year.
Net profit in the April-to-June period was 1.19 billion
ringgit ($377 million), Sime Darby said in a filing to the
Malaysian bourse. The firm's financial year ended June 30, 2014.
Revenue fell 2 percent year-on-year to 12.51 billion ringgit.
Full-year net profit also fell 9 percent to 3.35 billion
ringgit. That missed the average forecast of 3.06 billion
ringgit by 24 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Sime said the global economy remained challenging, with weak
commodity prices and volatile foreign exchange markets to affect
the group's businesses.
Sime's plantation business accounted for nearly half of its
revenue in the fourth quarter, making up 657.7 million ringgit,
compared to its autos division which accounted for a little over
15 percent.
Sources told Reuters this month that Sime Darby, Asia's
third-largest listed industrial conglomerate, had hired four
banks to arrange a stock market listing for its car distribution
unit that could raise $500 million by the second quarter of next
year.
Its autos division has a presence in six countires including
China and Australia, distributing mostly high-end marques such
as Jaguar and Ferrari.
Sime Darby also announced on July 31 that it had entered
into exclusive discussions with smaller rival Kulim (Malaysia)
Bhd to purchase the latter's entire stake in
London-listed New Britain Palm Oil.
Shares of Sime Darby were trading at 9.48 ringgit, up 0.11
percent at 0630 GMT. The benchmark stock index's was
down 0.1 percent. The counter has fallen 0.4 percent year to
date, in line with the broader market.
(1 US dollar = 3.1560 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by
Stephen Coates)