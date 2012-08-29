KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd
, the world's largest palm oil planter by landbank
size, said fourth quarter net profits dropped 16.1 percent on
higher operating expenses and warned that a deteriorating global
economy may hurt prospects.
The company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday
that fourth quarter to June 30 net profit dropped to 1.09
billion ringgit ($349.86 million) from 1.31 billion ringgit a
year earlier.
Revenue for quarter climbed 7.6 percent to 14.1 billion
ringgit, said the company whose operations span from plantations
to motoring and property.
Net profit for the financial year ended June 30 rose 13.3
percent to 4.15 billion ringgit from 3.66 billion ringgit in the
same period last year due to higher earnings from all segments
except its plantation unit.
Full year net profit of 4.15 billion ringgit beat the 4
billion ringgit profit estimate of analysts tracked by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sime Darby proposed a final dividend of 25 sen per share for
FY2011/2012. Together with an earlier interim dividend of 10 sen
per share, total dividend for the year is 35 sen per
share.
"We are focused on our growth trajectory, which includes
expanding the plantation landbank, upscaling the value of
property landbank and increasing facilities and capacity for the
industrial, motors, utilities and healthcare divisions," Sime
Darby said in a statement.
"Although the market segments in which the group operates
remain relatively positive, any further deterioration of
economic conditions could impact the group's performance in the
coming year."
Sime shares rose 0.1 percent to 9.81 ringgit after the
results announcement.
($1 = 3.1155 ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Niluksi
Koswanage)