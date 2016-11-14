KUALA LUMPUR Nov 14 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd
said it had explored potential asset listings as well
as asset monetisation exercises, and added that the execution of
these activities would depend on market conditions and
valuations.
In a statement on Monday, the Malaysian conglomerate said it
had already begun selling some of its assets, while also
boosting its balance sheet by implementing measures such as
perpetual sukuk issuances and share placements.
"The execution of these initiatives are being considered and
we are taking into account market conditions and valuations,
with the objective of delivering optimal value to the
shareholders," it said.
Sime Darby's statement was in response to an article by
local media The Edge, which said the company's shareholders were
looking to break up the company. (bit.ly/2fQZaDK)
Sime Darby has diversified businesses in palm oil
plantations, property assets and motor distribution, among
others.
