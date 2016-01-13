KUALA LUMPUR Jan 13 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd
, the world's largest palm oil planter by land size,
says the drying effects of the El Nino and a prolonged drought
could lower its palm oil and fresh fruit bunch production in its
financial year 2015/2016.
Sime Darby Plantation has estimated that the El Nino weather
effect and prolonged drought would affect about 6 percent of its
palm oil production in Malaysia, and 8-10 percent in Indonesia
in the next one to two years, the company told Reuters by email.
"The recent haze would have a similar compounding impact
with the prolonged dry period affecting fruits and disrupting
oil extraction as well as crop production," said Franki Anthony
Dass, managing director of Sime Darby Plantations, the
plantation and agri-business arm of Sime Darby Group.
The company also expects to see a decline in fresh fruit
bunch (FFB) production this year due to the El Nino impact.
Forecasts for its Malaysian FFB output stood at 5.58 million
tonnes, down from 5.94 million tonnes the year before, and
forecasts for its Indonesian FFB output is seen at 2.75-2.81
million tonnes, down from 3.05 million tonnes a year ago.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by William Hardy)