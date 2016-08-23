(Adds output and price forecasts)

By Emily Chow

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 23 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd , the world's largest palm oil planter by land size, said its production of crude palm oil may take a 10 percent hit in its fiscal year 2017 on the back of a crop-damaging El Nino weather pattern.

The phenomenon, which brings scorching heat across Southeast Asia, has lowered palm yields in top growers Indonesia and Malaysia. It is forecast to lower global palm oil supplies by up to 2 million tonnes in 2016.

"We normally project around 4-5 percent growth. But looking at lagged effects of El Nino, we find that it may drop around 10 percent against the current year," Franki Anthony Dass, Sime Darby's plantations managing director, told a news conference following the company's fourth-quarter results.

He said the output deficit for the current quarter was "very high".

The company also forecast crude palm oil prices at 2,550-2,700 ringgit ($634.01-$671.31) per tonne in the October-December period.

Benchmark palm oil futures ended Tuesday trading at 2,543 ringgit, up 1.4 percent from Monday on stronger exports.

Profit at Sime Darby, a conglomerate with interests in industrial equipment, motors, property and logistics, rose to 1.14 billion ringgit in the fourth quarter ended June, from 1 billion ringgit in its corresponding year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell nearly 9 percent to 11.73 billion ringgit.

"The global economy continues to be subdued and growth remains sluggish. The rising prices of commodities, however, offer some optimism that business conditions may be recovering," Sime Darby said in a local stock exchange filing.

"Nevertheless, the current volatile and uncertain environment will remain a challenge for the group."

The UK property market has been affected by uncertainty arising from the country's vote to leave the European Union, Sime Darby said, adding that the impact on the company's Battersea Development Project was being closely monitored.

Construction is progressing well and Sime Darby is on track to post its maiden profit from the project in fiscal 2017, it said.

Sime Darby also announced a private placement of 316.4 million new shares, equivalent to 5 percent of its current share base, in efforts to meet capital commitments.

Sime Darby's shares fell 4.2 percent to 7.80 ringgit on Tuesday at the close of trade. ($1 = 4.0235 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Dale Hudson)