KUALA LUMPUR May 31 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd , the world's largest oil palm planter by landbank, posted a 21.1 percent fall in its third-quarter profit, hurt by lower earnings from its plantation, industrial and energy divisions.

Sime earned 691.25 million ringgit ($224.91 million)in the three months that ended in March, compared with 876 million ringgit a year earlier. No forecast was available for the quarter according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The markets in which the Group operates are expected to continue to be challenging," the firm said in a statement to the stock exchange.

"Nonetheless, the Group is optimistic that a gradual recovery in the global economy will materialise in view of the positive indicators from major economies such as the United States of America, China and Japan," the firm added.

IOI Corporation Bhd, the country's second largest palm oil producer, on May 21 posted 2.86 percent rise in profit in the three months that ended in March thanks to better performance from its manufacturing and property businesses.

Shares in Sime are down about 1.05 percent so far this year, underperforming an increase of around 1.76 percent for IOI. ($1 = 3.0735 Malaysian ringgit)

(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)