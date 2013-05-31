KUALA LUMPUR May 31 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd
, the world's largest oil palm planter by landbank,
posted a 21.1 percent fall in its third-quarter profit, hurt by
lower earnings from its plantation, industrial and energy
divisions.
Sime earned 691.25 million ringgit ($224.91 million)in the
three months that ended in March, compared with 876 million
ringgit a year earlier. No forecast was available for the
quarter according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The markets in which the Group operates are expected to
continue to be challenging," the firm said in a statement to the
stock exchange.
"Nonetheless, the Group is optimistic that a gradual
recovery in the global economy will materialise in view of the
positive indicators from major economies such as the United
States of America, China and Japan," the firm added.
IOI Corporation Bhd, the country's second largest
palm oil producer, on May 21 posted 2.86 percent rise in profit
in the three months that ended in March thanks to better
performance from its manufacturing and property businesses.
Shares in Sime are down about 1.05 percent so far this year,
underperforming an increase of around 1.76 percent for IOI.
($1 = 3.0735 Malaysian ringgit)
For Sime's press statement and financial results:
<here
>
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)