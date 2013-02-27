KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd
said on Wednesday its net profit for the second
quarter ended Dec. 31 dropped 35.7 percent to 708.5 million
ringgit ($228.62 million) from 1.1 billion ringgit in the same
quarter a year ago.
The world's largest palm oil planter by landbank size said
the weaker performance stemmed mainly from lower crude palm oil
prices.
Sime Darby said revenue in the quarter declined 0.35 percent
to 11.35 billion ringgit from 11.39 billion ringgit a year
earlier.
The company's shares remained unchanged at 9.17 ringgit per
share compared with the broader market's 0.12 percent
rise.
($1 = 3.0990 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)