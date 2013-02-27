KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd said on Wednesday its net profit for the second quarter ended Dec. 31 dropped 35.7 percent to 708.5 million ringgit ($228.62 million) from 1.1 billion ringgit in the same quarter a year ago.

The world's largest palm oil planter by landbank size said the weaker performance stemmed mainly from lower crude palm oil prices.

Sime Darby said revenue in the quarter declined 0.35 percent to 11.35 billion ringgit from 11.39 billion ringgit a year earlier.

The company's shares remained unchanged at 9.17 ringgit per share compared with the broader market's 0.12 percent rise.

($1 = 3.0990 Malaysian ringgit)

