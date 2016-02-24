KUALA LUMPUR Feb 24 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd
, the world's largest palm oil planter by land size,
said on Wednesday it was looking to sell its real-estate assets
in Australia and Singapore, in what is seen as a move to cut
down on debt.
Chief Executive Mohd Bakke Salleh said the company hoped to
raise up to 1.8 billion ringgit ($426.54 million) from the sale.
"We expect to wrap it up by March," he said at a news
conference on Wednesday.
Sime Darby owns 13 properties in Australia and three in
Singapore.
The conglomerate reported a 22 percent drop in second
quarter profit earlier in the day, as it struggled with weak
commodity prices and consumer demand.
Bakke also said palm oil prices were likely to trade at
between 2,500 ringgit per tonne and 2,700 ringgit per tonne
until end-March.
($1 = 4.2200 ringgit)
(Reporting by Emily Chow, Writing by Joseph Sipalan; Editing
by)