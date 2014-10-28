KUALA LUMPUR Oct 28 Malaysia's special-purpose
acquisition company, Sona Petroleum Bhd, said on
Tuesday it is to borrow $140 million to part finance a proposed
purchase of a stake in London-listed oil exploration and
production company Salamander Energy Plc.
Sona said in a local stock exchange filing that it had
signed a facility agreement with BNP Paribas and RHB
Bank, which will be the joint lead arrangers.
Sona, a company set up with the intention of buying firms
that will be later folded into the business, said in June it was
to buy a 40 percent stake in two oil and gas blocks from
Salamander in the Gulf of Thailand for $280 million.
