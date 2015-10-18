BEIJING Oct 18 China's construction work on
islands in the disputed South China Sea is "unwarranted
provocation", Malaysia's armed forces chief said on Sunday, in a
rare public comment about the spat from a country which has its
own claims in the seas.
China's relations with several Southeast Asian countries,
especially the Philippines and Vietnam who have competing claims
in the South China Sea, have been strained by Beijing's
increasingly assertive tone in an area through which $5 trillion
in ship-borne trade passes annually.
Beijing's move last year to step up the creation of
artificial islands, which it says are mostly for civilian
purposes, has also drawn strong criticism from Washington.
"I would like to address the issue of the unwarranted
provocation by the Chinese over the construction on the
garrisoned islands of the South China Sea," Malaysia Armed
Forces chief Zulkefli Mohd Zin told a security forum in Beijing.
China has offered assurances that their building work is
also for civilian purposes, maritime research and to facilitate
safe navigation of ships in that area, he added.
"So time will tell as to what China's intention is. In the
meantime we have got to accept the reasons given by the
government of the People's Republic of China as to the purpose
of the development of these islands," Zulkefli said.
"I hope that it is for good purposes and the purposes of all
human kind."
Malaysia has generally adopted a cautious line in its
dealings with Beijing over disputed territory in the South China
Sea, in contrast to Vietnam and the Philippines, which have
railed against perceived Chinese expansionism.
But two Chinese naval exercises in quick succession around
the James Shoal, which lies inside Malaysia's exclusive economic
zone, prompted Kuala Lumpur to change its approach last year,
senior diplomats have previously told Reuters.
Earlier this month China said it had completed lighthouses
on Cuarteron Reef and Johnson South Reef in the Spratly islands
which will help maritime search and rescue, navigational
security and disaster relief.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin, speaking to the
same military forum late on Saturday, said these lighhouses
would greatly help safety in the South China Sea.
China will continue to build such facilities, he added,
without elaborating.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Richard Pullin)