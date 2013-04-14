By Yantoultra Ngui and Elzio Barreto
| KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG, April 15
KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG, April 15 Malaysia's bull
market is seeing a type of initial public offering, still fairly
new to Asia, that takes a special kind of company public: one
with no profits, revenues or assets.
Cliq Energy Bhd last week became the second such
firm - known as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) -
to list in Kuala Lumpur and three more are preparing IPOs. The
spurt comes after Malaysian equities rose for four straight
years, including a banner year for IPOs in 2012, and as
investors anticipate a jump in mergers and acquisitions in
Southeast Asia.
But SPACs have historically been high-risk, high-reward
investments. Some U.S.-listed SPACs have performed well and
built market value, while others have failed to make any
acquisition and were forced to delist.
"If the historical experience in the U.S. is any indication,
it should provide a warning sign that these investments may not
turn out to be particularly good ones," said Stefan Lewellen, a
SPAC expert who authored a study on U.S. SPACs at Yale
University.
Listings of SPACs are also known as blank check IPOs,
because such companies raise money through the stock market
without a single asset on their books. SPACs are mere shell
companies, with no business to speak of other than a plan to buy
corporations that will be folded into the entity.
Investors in a SPAC typically buy a unit and receive a
warrant, which trades separately and can only be exercised when
the company completes a takeover. Some investors prefer to take
a position on a SPAC's warrants, which are cheaper than units,
but the holdings can turn into dust if no acquisitions are made.
Cliq Energy raised $120 million through its IPO to buy oil
and natural gas assets in Asia Pacific. While the funds raised
surpassed the company's minimum target by more than twofold, its
units slumped 24 percent on its debut as investors sold off the
unit to take a position in Cliq's warrants. The warrants have
doubled in price since the IPO, underscoring the speculative
nature of the investment.
Three more Malaysia-based SPACs - TerraGali Resources Bhd,
Australaysia Resources and Minerals Bhd and Sona Petroleum Bhd -
are slated to list in the coming weeks with a combined value of
at least $300 million.
NEW TO ASIA
SPACs are relatively new to Asia, with South Korea the only
other established market for such products.
In the United States, there is a long line of examples where
such companies failed to make an acquisition and were forced to
delist. Even those that did make a deal, on the whole, have not
historically performed well.
U.S. SPACs that declined since completing acquisitions
include 57th Street General Acquisition Corp, down
nearly 80 percent from its IPO, Jaguar Acquisition Corporation
, down 97.5 percent, and Ideation Acquisition Corp
, down 83 percent.
Lewellen's research showed that U.S. SPACs with completed
acquisitions between 2003 and 2008 posted negative returns in
excess of 36.5 percent a year.
In another study, only half of all SPACs launched in the
United States in the last 10 years have completed an actual
acquisition, and have posted negative annual returns of 18.6
percent on average, according to figures from research firm SPAC
Analytics.
According to Thomson Reuters data, 247 SPAC IPOs have raised
$27.7 billion since 2003 in countries including the United
States, Britain, the Netherlands and Germany.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors make up most
of the buyers of U.S. SPACs, according to the data. That only
adds to the challenge of them catching on in Asia, where markets
such as Malaysia, South Korea and Greater China are driven
heavily by retail investors.
Most of the SPAC listings took place during the boom years
in capital markets, with issuance peaking in 2007 at $10.9
billion from 82 offerings.
"SPACs were popular in the U.S. and now are sort of dead,"
said an equity capital markets banker in Hong Kong, who was not
authorised to speak publicly on the matter. "I'm very sceptical
on SPACs. It's risky, it's illiquid. It's a very difficult
product to become mainstream."
But not all shell companies are equal.
Southeast Asia's first listed SPAC - Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd
- has doubled since listing in Kuala Lumpur in July
2011. Hibiscus is now an oil and gas exploration firm after
making acquisitions in the Middle East and Norway.
KOREAN LESSON
The structure of SPACs is similar in most countries, with
about 90 percent of the IPO funds held in a trust until a
takeover target is found. Because the IPO proceeds are invested
in government bonds or money market funds until the SPAC makes
an acquisition, returns should mirror those of a fixed-income
fund - but that has not always been the case.
After a spurt of listings and a surge in prices in 2010,
SPAC issuance in South Korea ground to a halt as prices crashed
and companies delisted. Daewoo Securities Green Korea SPAC and
Mirae Asset No. 1 SPAC, the first two listed, were among
companies that surfed on the retail investor frenzy and nearly
doubled in price within weeks of their IPOs.
"Those kinds of stock bubbles were caused by ... financial
illiteracy of individual investors," said Kab Lae Kim, head of
corporate policy at the Korea Capital Market Institute in Seoul
and author of a report on SPACs.
"In that sense SPACs have lost market confidence."
