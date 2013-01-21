KUALA LUMPUR Jan 21 Malaysia's benchmark stock
index fell more than 2 percent on Monday and appeared headed for
its worst single-day drop in more than 16 months as worries over
the country's upcoming election sparked selling across the
board.
The FBI KLCI was down as much as 2.3 percent at
1,638.27 points by early afternoon, its biggest one-session loss
since falling 2.5 percent on Sept. 26, 2011, and bucking slight
gains in other Southeast Asian stock markets.
A steady drip of headlines in local media about the
election and speculation of a poll date late in March is
fuelling the selling, said Kaladher Govindan, head of research
at TA Securities, a local brokerage. The election must be called
by the end of April.
"Some stocks which were overvalued are down, also some
government-linked stocks," he added.
Intense speculation about the election date and the slight
possibility that the long-ruling Barisan Nasional government may
be unseated is leading some investors to take profits on recent
gains, analysts said.
"It's just the rumours. People are worried about the
elections. That's the trigger," said an analyst at a local
investment bank who declined to be identified.
Among the biggest losers were mobile phone operator Axiata
Group Bhd, which fell 6.5 percent to 6.21 ringgit and
bank CIMB Group Bhd, which dived 5.0 percent to 7.20
ringgit. UEM Land Holdings Berhad was 4.8 percent
lower at 2.18 ringgit.
So far this year, the Kuala Lumpur index has fallen around 3
percent, underperforming its Southeast Asian peers. Its 14-day
relative strength index is at 33.198, among the lowest in the
region. A level of 30 or lower indicates a market is oversold.
One Kuala Lumpur-based equities trader said that foreigners
were trimming positions ahead of the polls, adding that the
election was likely to overshadow the market for the first half
of this year.
"Telecoms were among best performers last year, so they are
selling targets," she added.
Malaysia's ruling coalition suffered its worst ever election
result in 2008, losing its two-thirds majority in parliament for
the first time. The upcoming elections is predicted to be even
closer, although the ruling coalition is still widely expected
to win.
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran and Anuradha Raghu in Kuala
Lumpur, Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; editing by Stuart
Grudgings)