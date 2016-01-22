KUALA LUMPUR Jan 22 Malaysia's benchmark stock
index jumped 1 percent on Friday, along with a rebound
in Asian equities and oil prices, while a central bank move to
cut reserve ratios also helped.
Asian stocks gained on Friday, after the markets were given
some breathing space when the European Central Bank hinted of
more monetary policy easing. Crude oil extended an overnight
rally, though still not far from 12-year lows.
Malaysia's banking stocks were some of the best performers
on the index, following an overnight move by the central bank to
cut statutory reserve requirements to improve liquidity in the
financial system. Bank Negara Malaysia kept its policy rate
unchanged.
CIMB Group and Public Bank Bhd rose
about 2 percent each. Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank)
gained 1.5 percent, while Hong leong Bank ticked up
0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Kuala Lumpur bureau; editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)