By Yantoultra Ngui and Patturaja Murugaboopathy
KUALA LUMPUR/BENGALURU, June 25 Share valuations of
the four biggest medical glove makers in Malaysia - in the
world, in fact - have soared to historic highs, but not because
of the MERS outbreak.
The median forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of Top
Glove, Supermax, Kossan Rubber Industries
and Hartalega has risen to 18, the highest
ever, according to Thomson Reuters data. The figures also show
their combined revenue is expected to grow 20 percent in 2015,
the most in five years.
The chief driver of sales is the ringgit's slump to
nine-year lows against the dollar, making exports more
competitive. Low raw material prices will also help widen profit
margins. Analysts advocate a selective stock-picking strategy.
Among the four, they see Top Glove as their top pick. Shares of
the world's biggest glove maker, which commands a 25 percent
share of the market, have jumped some 11 percent in Kuala Lumpur
since the company released earnings on June 17 that beat
expectations.
"I think given the strong rally in Kossan prices, value has
emerged more in players such as Top Glove and Supermax," said
Chris Eng, head of research at Etiqa Insurance & Takaful, which
manages more than 23 billion ringgit ($6.12 billion) of assets.
"Probably Top Glove presents the most value as we expect oil
prices to gradually rise in coming months putting upward
pressure on nitrile as well, which will disadvantage Hartalega
and Kossan."
The recent outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
(MERS) in South Korea has also helped spark investor interest in
the stocks, though analysts do not expect MERS to translate into
a jump in glove demand with a material impact on earnings.
Malaysia-based RHB Research attributed this to the success of
South Korea in containing MERS. South Korea has reported a total
of 180 MERS infections as of Thursday morning, with 29 deaths.
In contrast, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003
infected 8,096 people and killed 774, and driving up demand for
medical gloves. As for Ebola, which has killed more than 11,000
people in West Africa in the past year, cases have declined
sharply in recent months.
($1 = 3.7580 ringgit)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)