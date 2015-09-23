SINGAPORE, Sept 23 The second phase of VTTI's
storage unit at Tanjung Bin oil terminal in southern Malaysia
has been fully leased to store fuel oil, industry sources said
on Wednesday.
The second phase of the Tanjung Bin terminal added 260,000
cubic metres of storage on Aug. 1 to an existing capacity of
893,000 cubic metres.
Malaysia's Petronas and Koch Supply and Trading
have since leased the tank space equally, one of the
sources said, though this could not be confirmed.
Petronas officials were not immediately available for
comment, and Koch did not immediately respond to an e-mail.
A steep contango in the fuel oil market amid abundant supply
is encouraging traders to store the shipping and feedstock fuel
in landed storage sites and tankers.
Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks reached a record high in
the week to Sept. 16 before falling 6 percent this week, data
from trade agency International Enterprise showed.
Phase two of the Tanjung Bin oil terminal also added a jetty
that can accommodate Aframax vessels with a capacity of 120,000
deadweight tonnes (DWT).
VTTI is fully owned by the Vitol Group after the
latter bought the 50 percent VTTI stake from Malaysian shipping
company MISC Berhad in August.
The Tanjung Bin terminal's first phase, which started in
April 2012, is also fully leased.
The first phase is able to store fuel oil, middle
distillates and gasoline, while its jetty can accommodate a
partly laden very large crude carrier (VLCC) or a fully laden
Suezmax vessel.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)