By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 29 Malaysia has followed up on
two fuel subsidy cuts in the past year with a proposal for a
tiered subsidy system that sceptics say will be hard to execute
and looks more like an attempt to placate voters griping about
living costs.
In recent years, Malaysia has shielded its citizens from the
full brunt of surging crude oil prices with fuel subsidies of
around 24 billion ringgit ($7.34 billion) annually. That has
exacerbated the government's budget deficit, one of the region's
biggest as a proportion of gross domestic product.
To shore up its finances, Malaysia cut the subsidies in
September 2013 and then again this month. That raised the price
of petrol and diesel, stirring public debate on inflation and
living costs. The subject is growing ever more tender as
Malaysia heads towards implementing a 6 percent goods and
services tax in April next year.
Economists say a window has opened up for Southeast Asia to
consider dismantling subsidies as global crude prices sink to
multi-year lows. But instead of biting the bullet and pledging
more market-oriented fuel prices, Malaysia earlier this week
proposed tweaking its subsidy system.
Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah said on Monday
that the government is considering implementing a three-tier
fuel subsidy mechanism next year under which some of the
population will be fully subsidised and some not at all,
depending on how much people earn a month.
Critics of Prime Minister Najib Razak's economic stewardship
say it is a tactic to ensure that the majority of society
continues to be subsidised, especially poor but politically
important states such as Sabah.
"The whole idea of subsidies is you target the lower income,
and the sad thing is subsidies are also a reward programme,"
said James Chin, a professor of political science at the
Malaysian campus of Australia's Monash University.
Under the proposed tiered mechanism, individuals earning
less than 5,000 ringgit a month will be eligible for a full
subsidy. Those earning between 5,000 and 10,000 ringgit would
get a partial subsidy and those earning more than that would get
nothing.
But the median monthly salary for Malaysia's 9.3 million
workers stood at 1,500 ringgit last year, according to a
government report published in August. That suggests at least
half of the population will continue to get fuel subsidies.
"The high thresholds and low median income suggest that this
scheme will not materially reduce the fuel subsidy bill," said
Chua Hak Bin, a Singapore-based economist at Bank of America
Corp. "There is also considerable scope for cheating, such as
asking friends or family to fill up petrol, and difficulties in
enforcement."
A direct fuel price hike would be more effective, with some
of the fiscal savings then re-packaged as handouts to the poor,
Chua said.
Although the next national elections are not due until 2018,
Najib has shown he is conscious of voter support. The prime
minister recently said he would cut individual income taxes by
between 1 and 3 percentage points next year.
"According to voting patterns, most of the poor people tend
to vote Barisan (national coalition), so there is a political
angle to it," Chin said of the multi-tier subsidy system.
Some consumer groups are also concerned about data security,
as the tiered subsidy scheme might involve embedding personal
income information onto the chips of identity cards, which
Malaysians must carry by law.
"It is going to be a lot of issues regarding
implementation," said Lim Guan Eng, chief minister of Penang
state, adding that the federal government should conduct full
consultations with all parties if it persists with the tiered
mechanism.
The office of Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni could not
immediately comment.
