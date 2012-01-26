* Subsidies raised to 54 sen from 20 sen to offset high
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 Malaysia has more
than doubled subsidies on sugar, a government source said on
Thursday, a sign that Prime Minister Najib Razak may be delaying
economic reforms to appease voters ahead of elections.
The source with knowledge of the decision, who declined to
be identified, said subsidies were raised at the start of the
year to 54 Malaysian sen per kilo, or 18 U.S. cents, from 20 sen
to offset higher prices for imported sugar.
While Malaysia's sugar imports are tiny compared to the
likes of China, higher prices directly hit the pocket books of
Malaysians at a time when the government is aiming to create an
economic feel-good factor ahead of the elections.
"Election time is coming up, they are giving more sweets to
the masses," said James Chin, a political analyst at Monash
University in Malaysia. "I don't think they are concerned about
the fiscal deficit right now."
Najib is widely expected to call a general election in the
first half of 2012, about a year before his current mandate
ends, as he seeks to secure a second term before slowing global
growth hurts Malaysia's trade-dependent economy.
His goal is to restore the two-thirds paliamentary majority
that the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition lost in the 2008
elections, but that looks difficult to achieve against an
opposition alliance that made historic gains four years ago.
The government recently handed out cash payments of 500
ringgit ($160) to households earning 3,000 ringgit or less per
month, and increased pay and pensions for civil servants.
"Government expenditure for sugar will have to go up because
there has been tightness in global supplies," the government
source said. "The idea is to keep sugar prices stable and
affordable for Malaysians."
Najib has pledged to cut subsidies in the long term, with
the savings aimed at helping the lower income group who are
mostly from his ethnic Malay voter base.
The government has been slowly reducing subsidies since June
2010 but subsidies on sugar rose at the end of that year, and
now again in January.
SUBSIDIES AS OPIUM
Analysts say the government is more likely to implement
major economic reforms if it receives a strong mandate in the
snap polls.
"Sugar subsidies are minute compared to massive fuel
subsidies so Najib has some fiscal space," said Kit Wei Zheng,
an analyst with Citigroup in Singapore.
"Najib is trying to get some political goodwill and rightly
so, although it does raise the questions in some investors'
minds about his commitment to reform," he added.
An economist by training, Najib has called fuel subsidies
"opium" to the Malaysian economy that are hard to remove without
some political cost but which need to be reduced to bring the
budget deficit under control.
Last year, the government reduced its fiscal deficit to 5.4
percent of GDP and aims to cut it further to 4.7 percent this
year as it holds back on development spending.
As part of that process, the government has taken tentative
steps to cut back subsidies. In mid-2011, Malaysia raised power
tariffs but stayed clear of touching politically sensitive
petrol prices.
Government projections show subsidies will continue to rise
and form a big part of spending. Subsidies on sugar, fuel and
flour among others are expected to rise to a total of 33.2
billion ringgit ($10.8 billion) this year from 32.8 billion
ringgit in 2011.
Malaysia imports about three million tonnes of raw sugar in
three-year long term contracts that are handled by state-linked
MSM Holdings.
MSM, which was floated on the stock exchange last year, has
a monopoly on sugar processing and distribution in this
southeast Asian country. It struck a deal of 17.5 U.S. cents per
pound in the last three-year import contract.
The firm, along with the government, is still negotiating
with sellers for the current three-year contract that began this
year. Given the high raw sugar prices, the government had to
raise subsidies or lift the ceiling price to help MSM maintain
its margins, analysts said.
Sugar prices are starting to trend up again. New York raw
sugar futures, which set the tone for global prices, are
trading near their highest level since mid-November.
($1 = 3.0767 ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Stuart Grudgings &
Kim Coghill)