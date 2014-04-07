KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 Etiqa Takaful Bhd, Malaysia's largest Islamic insurance provider and a unit of Malayan Banking Bhd, will issue a sukuk to raise 300 million Malaysian ringgit ($91.39 million), said credit rating agency RAM Ratings.

Etiqa is supported by a strong liquidity position although its family takaful business has seen poor growth due to unattractive pricing and a limited portfolio, RAM said on Monday. ($1 = 3.2825 Malaysian Ringgits) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)