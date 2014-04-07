BRIEF-Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 bln - WSJ
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 Etiqa Takaful Bhd, Malaysia's largest Islamic insurance provider and a unit of Malayan Banking Bhd, will issue a sukuk to raise 300 million Malaysian ringgit ($91.39 million), said credit rating agency RAM Ratings.
Etiqa is supported by a strong liquidity position although its family takaful business has seen poor growth due to unattractive pricing and a limited portfolio, RAM said on Monday. ($1 = 3.2825 Malaysian Ringgits) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.