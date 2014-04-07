BRIEF-Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 bln - WSJ
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 Malaysia's Sabah Credit Corp, a unit of the Sabah state government, will raise up to 1.5 billion ringgit ($456.97 million) in Islamic papers, RAM Ratings said on Monday.
The firm operates under Sabah's finance ministry and provides personal loans to civil servants in the state.
($1 = 3.2825 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.