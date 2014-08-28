KUALA LUMPUR Aug 28 Malaysia's stock market
regulator announced long-awaited guidelines for socially
responsible sukuk, or Islamic bonds, aimed at helping firms
raise money for projects in areas such as renewable energy and
public hospitals.
The initiative, known as "SRI sukuk", was first announced by
Prime Minister Najib Razak in his annual budget speech last
October
This could expand Malaysia's sukuk marketplace, the world's
largest, by attracting Western firms and investors familiar with
the concept of socially responsible investing but cautious about
sukuk.
The Securities Commission on Thursday listed an extra set of
rules for SRI sukuk, in addition to the existing guidelines on
all sukuk.
SRI sukuk may be used to finance projects that conserve
energy, use renewable energy such as wind and solar, build
public hospitals, schools or affordable housing, and develop
awqaf properties.
Awqaf operate social projects such as hospitals, mosques and
schools with donations received from Muslims in the form of
land, cash or other valuables.
The issuer of an SRI sukuk is required to hire an
independent party to evaluate the project and disclose this
information within its prospectus, if the sukuk is open to
retail investors.
Issuers also will have to publish an annual report to detail
the amount of funds that have been used on the project.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Jane Baird)