KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 The government of Malaysia on Thursday priced a dual-tranche $1.5 billion sukuk after attracting orders of $9.0 billion from Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

The dual tranche 10 and 30-year sukuks were priced at 115 basis points (bp) and 170bp over US Treasuries respectively, on early Thursday morning, sources told Reuters, representing a tightening of 20bp and 15bp from the price guidance given.

The sukuk, rated A3/A- by Moody's, were arranged by CIMB, HSBC and Standard Chartered. Funds will go towards general working purposes.

The issuances are using the outstanding bonds of state oil firm Petronas as a reference, IFR reported on Wednesday. Petronas' $1.5 billion 3.50 percent due 2025 is quoted at 126bp over US Treasuries, while its 4.50 percent sukuk due 2045 is at 175bp. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Richard Pullin)