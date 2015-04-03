(Corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 5 to state that proceeds
will be used to repay Malaysian sovereign sukuk, not debt issued
by 1MDB; adds in paragraph 2 that 1MDB debt is part of mounting
Malaysia debt)
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, April 2 Malaysia's government will begin
meeting investors on Monday to discuss a potential
dollar-denominated sovereign sukuk, as it looks to repay some of
its previous debt.
Malaysia is faced with mounting debt, including over $11
billion from its state fund 1MDB, which is weighing on
Malaysia's sovereign credit rating and has also been a factor
contributing to ringgit weakness in recent months.
The government has appointed CIMB, HSBC and Standard
Chartered to arrange meetings in Kuala Lumpur on Monday,
Singapore on Tuesday, Hong Kong on Wednesday, Abu Dhabi and
Dubai on Thursday, London on Friday and New York the following
Monday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
No details on the size and tenor of the issue were provided,
but sources with knowledge of the deal previously told Reuters
that it would be up to $2 billion with a maturity of more than
five years.
The Malaysian government would use the proceeds for
sharia-compliant purposes including the redemption of $1.25
billion of maturing Malaysian sovereign sukuk this year, the
document showed.
Prime Minister Najib Razak this month ordered the auditor
general to examine 1MDB's accounts, after allegations of
corruption and mismanagement.
The fund, which owns real estate and power assets, will
eventually be dismantled and most of its assets will be disposed
of, sources have told Reuters.
A draft prospectus seen by Reuters showed the bond issue
would use the wakala format, in which certificates are issued by
an originator to purchase assets that are given to an agent for
management.
(Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth
Pitchford)