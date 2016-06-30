Thai Intouch's VC arm to finalise two deals this year
May 18 Thai telecom company Intouch Holdings Pcl on Thursday said its venture capital arm plans to finalise two deals by mid-year.
KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 A unit of Malaysian mobile phone network operator Maxis Bhd is planning to raise as much as 10 billion ringgit ($2.49 billion) through Islamic bonds to finance asset purchases and capital expenditure.
Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday the 30-year unrated sukuk murabaha programme was arranged by CIMB Investment Bank Bhd while the shariah law advisor was CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd.
($1 = 4.0200 ringgit)
BRUSSELS, May 18 The European Commission alleged on Thursday that telecoms group Altice had breached EU rules by taking control of PT Portugal before notification or approval of the acquisition by EU antitrust regulators. If the Commission concludes that Altice implemented the transaction too early it could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of Altice's annual worldwide turnover. Altice's 2016 consolidated group revenues were 23.5 billion euros ($26.2 billion).