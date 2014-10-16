KUALA LUMPUR Oct 16 Malaysia is adjusting its
tax structure to favour issues of some types of Islamic bond, in
a move that could attract more foreign issuers and investors to
its market and narrow differences with the Gulf, the other main
centre of Islamic finance.
The Malaysian sukuk market is already the world's largest,
accounting for two-thirds of total global issuance of about $100
billion so far this year. But the market consists largely of
local-currency deals which tend to rely on government-linked
institutions as ready buyers.
By far the most common type of sukuk format used in Malaysia
is murabaha, a cost-plus-profit arrangement where one party
agrees to buy merchandise for another, which promises to buy it
at an agreed mark-up. In the first half of 2014, 82 percent of
all corporate sukuk approved in Malaysia used murabaha,
Securities Commission data shows.
But murabaha may be limiting the Malaysian market's
development, because many international issuers and investors
prefer to use other structures such as ijara and wakala. Some
Islamic scholars in the Gulf have said murabaha lacks a clear
link to the assets backing the structure, and is therefore not
sufficiently based on real economic activity, a key principle in
Islamic finance.
Also, many Gulf scholars don't view murabaha as a tradeable
instrument, further limiting its appeal to investors from
outside Malaysia.
So Prime Minister Najib Razak sought to reduce Malaysia's
reliance on murabaha by announcing last week, in his annual
budget speech, that the government would extend tax deductions
for ijara and wakala sukuk structures from 2015 until 2018.
Ijara and wakala accounted for only a combined 9 percent of
corporate sukuk deals in the first half of this year.
At the same time, tax breaks for other structures including
murabaha, bai bithaman ajil, istisna and musharaka would expire
by the end of this year.
The effect of the tax changes may be to shift some issuance
away from murabaha and encourage the use of ijara and wakala,
making the Malaysian market more closely resemble the Gulf.
"The extension of the tax incentives for sukuk based on the
sharia principles of ijara and wakala is part of Malaysia's
long-term strategy to internationalise the Islamic capital
market," the Securities Commission said in a statement to
Reuters.
"These two sharia principles are widely adopted
internationally and the extension of tax incentives would
further promote cross-border transactions."
Arshad Mohamed Ismail, head of corporate and investment
banking at Maybank Islamic, said the new tax structure would
make ijara and wakala deals more efficient to execute.
"Authorities would certainly like to see greater diversity
in the types of sukuk structures executed in the local market,"
he said.
STRUCTURES
Ijara, a sale and lease-back contract, is the most common
structure used by governments issuing sukuk; Britain, South
Africa and Luxembourg all employed that format when making their
debut issues this year.
Wakala, an arrangement in which one party acts as agent for
another, has emerged as the most common structure for big
conventional banks entering the sukuk market as issuers. Goldman
Sachs used wakala in its $500 million sukuk issue last
month; Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi and Societe Generale
chose it when laying plans this year to issue sukuk in
Malaysia.
"We foresee more variants of sukuk wakala to emerge," said T
C Kok, chief executive of Malaysia's AmInvestment Bank.
Any shift away from murabaha in Malaysia is not expected to
be overwhelming. The tax deductions are for expenses incurred by
issuers on their sukuk; these sums of money are not necessarily
decisive, bankers say, and issuers also consider other factors
when choosing structures.
Murabaha remains the easiest and fastest structure to
design, a key consideration for issuers, Kok noted.
"We feel that it will not discourage issuers from murabaha
altogether. The ease of execution and time to market for
murabaha may continue to appeal to issuers, given the volatile
interest rate environment."
Although ijara is very popular with investors, it is still
one of the hardest structures to sell to issuers, said Badlisyah
Abdul Ghani, chief executive of CIMB Islamic.
"Not every issuer can do ijara or wakala. Different issuers
with diverse requirements will opt for different structures to
tap the sukuk market. So we will not see a movement away from
murabaha," he said.
While murabaha can use commodities provided by an arranging
bank, without the issuer having to own those assets, ijara and
wakala require the issuer to own specific assets to back its
structure, such as real estate.
This may be a challenge for firms planning to raise money
for new projects, as their assets may not be immediately
available or of sufficient value, Kok said.
Nevertheless, authorities appear determined to diversify the
sukuk market. There is concern that Malaysian issuers have come
to rely too heavily on a few local investors to buy their sukuk,
such as the countries' two huge pension funds, the Employees
Provident Fund (EPF) and Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP).
"The government wants more foreign investors to come into
the Malaysian capital market to reduce the over-reliance on the
likes of EPF, KWAP etc.," said another Malaysia-based banker.
This looks unlikely to happen as long as Malaysian issues are
overwhelmingly murabaha.
