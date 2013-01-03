BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics announces recent contract award
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 3 Malaysia's state-owned transport operator Syarikat Prasarana Nasional Berhad plans to sell up to 6 billion ringgit ($1.98 billion) of Islamic sukuk bonds this year to fund projects.
The bonds, which carry government guarantees, will be issued in two tranches of 3 billion ringgit each, Managing Director Shahril Mokhtar told reporters in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
The first tranche will be issued in February and the second in the third quarter, he said.
Shahril also said the firm plans to float its rail unit on the local stock exchange in 2018 after its Mass Rapid Transit rail transport project in the greater Kuala Lumpur area is completed. ($1 = 3.0355 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Ryan Woo)
June 2 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after a batch of economic data suggested that the economy was picking up speed. Gains are however expected to be kept in check as concerns about an oversupplied commodity market continue to drag down prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 17 points to 5,770, a 31.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index