* Shares advance after $125 mln raised in listing
* Infrastructure construction prospects bright - analyst
* Country's second-biggest IPO so far this year
(Adds analyst comment, context)
KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 Shares in Malaysia's
Sunway Construction Group rose as much as 10 percent
on their market debut, even after being priced at the top of an
indicative range, with investors betting the firm is poised to
win business as the government invests heavily to upgrade the
country's transport infrastructure.
After raising 478.4 million ringgit ($125 million) in
Malaysia's second-biggest listing so far this year, Sunway
Construction saw its shares jump to 1.24 ringgit by 0153 GMT.
That was off a mid-morning high of 1.32 ringgit, but still well
the debut price of 1.20 ringgit.
Sunway Construction will distribute listing proceeds to
shareholders in its parent, conglomerate Sunway Bhd.
With an order book of 2.76 billion ringgit as of March 31, the
firm doesn't operate in the residential property construction
business, weakened by a slowdown in consumer demand.
"The prospects in construction is robust right now with rail
infrastructure projects...and so on," Kenanga Research analyst
Iqbal Zainal said.
The initial public offering in Sunway Construction was
second in value this year behind the 2.74 billion ringgit IPO of
Malaysia's largest independent power firm, Malakoff Corporation
Bhd, in May.
Malakoff shares are now trading 7.8 percent below their
listing price, while the Kuala Lumpur exchange's benchmark index
has fallen 6.9 percent over the same period.
Maybank Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank were global
coordinators of the Sunway Construction IPO. The two banks and
HSBC were joint bookrunners.
($1 = 3.8135 ringgit)
(Reporting by Emily Chow and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by
Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)