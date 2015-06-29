KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 Malaysian
quarry-to-property conglomerate, Sunway Group, has
plans to list some of its other businesses after the initial
public offering (IPO) of its construction arm takes place in
July, its founder and chairman Jeffrey Cheah said.
"We do have (plans), but cannot reveal off hand," he told
reporters after the launch of Sunway Construction Group Bhd's
IPO-SCOG.KL IPO prospectus on Monday.
"We like to share our successes with the public and
shareholders," Cheah said. He said that Sunway owns 12
businesses ranging from quarry to property.
Sunway, with a market value of 6.09 billion
ringgit ($1.61 billion), is listing Sunway Construction in a
$135 million IPO, Malaysia's second largest so far this year
after the 2.74 billion ringgit IPO of the country's largest
independent power producer Malakoff Corporation Bhd in
May.
Sunway Construction starts taking orders for its IPO on
Monday with an indicative price range of 1.15-1.20 ringgit per
share, sources familiar with the matter said.
The listing, which has attracted cornerstones investors such
as investment funds Affin Hwang Capital and Great Eastern, is
scheduled to make its debut on the local stock exchange on July
28, according to the prospectus.
Maybank Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank
are the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners with
HSBC.
($1 = 3.7825 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui. Editing by Jane Merriman)