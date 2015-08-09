KUALA LUMPUR Aug 9 A ship with 3,500 metric
tonnes of marine fuel oil that was reported missing in the
Malacca Strait off Malaysia on Saturday, has been found in
Indonesian waters without its cargo, Malaysian Maritime
Enforcement Agency said.
The 10 crew members of the Singapore-registered tanker MT
Joaquim, which had been on its way to Langkawi, Malaysia, from
Tanjung Pinang, Indonesia, were released by a group of hijackers
at 0055 GMT on Sunday, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency
said in a statement on Sunday.
The ship was found near Indonesia's Rupat Island with its
cargo missing, the agency's deputy director general of
operations and Maritime Vice-Admiral, Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar, said.
($1 = 3.9241 ringgit)
