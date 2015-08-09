KUALA LUMPUR Aug 9 A ship with 3,500 metric tonnes of marine fuel oil that was reported missing in the Malacca Strait off Malaysia on Saturday, has been found in Indonesian waters without its cargo, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said.

The 10 crew members of the Singapore-registered tanker MT Joaquim, which had been on its way to Langkawi, Malaysia, from Tanjung Pinang, Indonesia, were released by a group of hijackers at 0055 GMT on Sunday, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a statement on Sunday.

The ship was found near Indonesia's Rupat Island with its cargo missing, the agency's deputy director general of operations and Maritime Vice-Admiral, Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar, said. ($1 = 3.9241 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Robert Birsel)