ISTANBUL Dec 3 Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd
and Turkey's TAV Havalimanlari Holding are
in talks with India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd about
buying its 40 percent stake in Turkey's Sabiha Gokcen Airport,
sources close to the negotiations said on Tuesday.
Sabiha Gokcen is one of Istanbul's two airports, located on
the Asian side of the city, and handled 15.7 million passengers
in the first ten months of 2013.
Malaysia Airports, Turkish firm Limak and GMR Infrastructure
acquired the operating rights of the airport in 2007 for 20
years for 1.93 billion euros ($2.62 billion).
TAV, GMR and Limak declined to comment, while officials from
Malaysia Airports could not immediately be reached.
