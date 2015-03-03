KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 Malaysia's Telekom Malaysia Bhd said on Tuesday it will raise up to $750 million with a multi-currency Islamic bond programme for capital and operating expenses.

Tulip Maple Bhd, a wholly-owned unit, had received approval from the country's Securities Commission for the sukuk wakala programme, said the Telekom in an announcement to the stock exchange.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1DD3CZn (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by David Holmes)