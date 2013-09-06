BRIEF-Marcato urges Rent-A-Center's board to immediately explore sale of entire co
* Marcato Capital Management LP - urges Rent-A-Center Inc's board to immediately explore sale of entire company
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 Telekom Malaysia Bhd , the country's largest fixed-line and broadband operator, will issue an Islamic bond, or sukuk, of up to 3 billion ringgit ($907.72 million) in nominal value to fund its working capital, according to a statement by RAM Ratings on Friday.
Telekom, in which the Malaysian government owns a 68.6 percent stake, is supported by its dominance in the fixed-lined telephone sector and the nation's low penetration rate of 30 percent for household broadband services, said RAM Ratings.
($1 = 3.3050 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Matt Driskill)
NEW YORK, April 10 A unit of a large China-based semiconductor investment fund has agreed to acquire U.S. semiconductor testing company Xcerra Corp for $580 million in cash, the companies said on Monday.