KUALA LUMPUR Oct 31 Malaysian state power firm
Tenaga Nasional Bhd has scrapped its bid for the
retail arm of Ireland's Bord Gais Eireann, the
Southeast Asian firm's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
"We want to focus on our current projects, especially
domestic ones," Fazlur Rahman Zainuddinhe said at a media
briefing after announcing Tenaga's fourth-quarter ended Aug. 31
earnings results.
Tenaga saw net profit for the quarter plunge to 211.8
million Malaysian ringgit ($67.27 million) from 1.07 billion
ringgit ($339.84 million) in the corresponding quarter last
year, due to higher operating costs and a weaker ringgit.
Several other unnamed utility companies, infrastructure
funds and private equity firms have also put in bids to buy Bord
Gais Energy.
Bord Gais Eireann announced in May that it had started the
sale process for Bord Gais Energy, which sources said will fetch
about 1.5 billion euros ($2.07 billion).
The deal is part of plan by Ireland's government to sell
state assets worth 3 billion euros as part of its European
Union/International Monetary Fund bailout.
RBC Capital Markets is financial adviser to Bord Gais
Eireann. The Irish state-owned group wants to complete the sale
by the end of the year.
Bord Gais Energy has a 445 megawatt power plant, a portfolio
of onshore wind assets, and an energy distribution network
business in Northern Ireland.