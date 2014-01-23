Indian shares rise; Reliance Ind leads gainers
* Broader market buying seen in midcaps, small caps - analyst
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 23Tenaga Nasional Bhd , Malaysia's largest electricity utility, saw net profit for the first quarter ended November rise 19.7 percent to 1.73 billion Malaysian ringgit from 1.42 billion ringgit a year earlier.
Shares of Tenaga have risen some 66 percent over the last year, the third highest increase in price among 36 electric utilities across emerging Asia Pacific.
* FFP and Abertis entered into agreement providing for acquisition by Abertis of 5.1 percent interest held by FFP in Holding d’Infrastructures de Transport (HIT), which holds 100 percent of Sanef