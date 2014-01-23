KUALA LUMPUR Jan 23Tenaga Nasional Bhd , Malaysia's largest electricity utility, saw net profit for the first quarter ended November rise 19.7 percent to 1.73 billion Malaysian ringgit from 1.42 billion ringgit a year earlier.

Shares of Tenaga have risen some 66 percent over the last year, the third highest increase in price among 36 electric utilities across emerging Asia Pacific.

For the company's press statement on its financial results, please click:

(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Tripti Kalro in Bangalore)