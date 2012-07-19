KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 Malaysia's national power
producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd said in a filing to the
local stock exchange on Thursday:
*Q3 ended May 31 net profit stood at 619.1 million Malaysian
ringgit from 179.2 million ringgit loss the same period a year
ago.
*The better performance was due to improvement of
electricity sales in mainland Malaysia and tariff increases.
*Going forward, Tenaga said it expects to record better
perfirnabce due to higher power demand and more coal plant
availability.
*Shares of Tenaga rose 0.3 percent on Thursday to 6.75
ringgit a share, outperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock
index's 0.02 percent fall.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)