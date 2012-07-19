KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 Malaysia's national power producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Thursday:

*Q3 ended May 31 net profit stood at 619.1 million Malaysian ringgit from 179.2 million ringgit loss the same period a year ago.

*The better performance was due to improvement of electricity sales in mainland Malaysia and tariff increases.

*Going forward, Tenaga said it expects to record better perfirnabce due to higher power demand and more coal plant availability.

*Shares of Tenaga rose 0.3 percent on Thursday to 6.75 ringgit a share, outperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock index's 0.02 percent fall. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)