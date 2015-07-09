KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 Tenaga Nasional Bhd
, Malaysia's largest electricity utility, said on
Thursday it has completed the purchase of debt-laden state fund
1MDB's 70 percent stake in Jimah East Power Sdn Bhd
for 46.98 million ringgit ($12.37 million).
Malaysia's government in June said it had approved the
takeover of Jimah, which won a contract to develop a 2,000
megawatt coal-fired power plant estimated to cost $3.6 billion.
Tenaga's purchase will increase its electricity generation
market share to 57.7 percent from 53.3 percent by 2020, a
previous stock exchange filing showed.
Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd owns the remaining 30
percent of Jimah.
For the full filing, please click bit.ly/1J5S0B2.
($1 = 3.7975 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)